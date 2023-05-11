Texas A&M's School of Law in Fort Worth has ascended into the top-30 of national law school rankings, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 ranking of best graduate schools released Thursday.

A&M's School of Law is ranked 29th in the nation, up from 46th last year. A&M Law had the largest rankings jump of any schools ranked in the top 50 in 2022.

“The first thing I did as Chancellor was to acquire this law school. At the time it was unranked and has now risen in the rankings faster than any law school in history,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “We won’t stop until it is ranked in the top 10 in America."

A&M Law ranks second among Texas schools, only trailing the University of Texas. A&M Law had two programs ranked in the top-10 nationally. Its dispute resolution program placed seventh in the nation and the intellectual property program was ninth.

Since A&M Law was acquired from Texas Wesleyan University a decade ago, the school has risen from unranked to the top-30. Recent data from the American Bar Association showed A&M Law's Class of 2022 had an employment rate of 98.3%.

“Recent critics of rankings aren’t wrong to raise questions about how much they reveal – at the narrowest level. The broad trajectory of progress in Texas A&M Law’s ranking in recent years, however, reflects real progress,” said Robert Ahdieh, dean of A&M's School of Law, in a statement. “Today’s ranking announcement demonstrates the benefits of a concerted focus on the core elements of excellence in legal education: the recruitment of world-class students and faculty, investment in a high-quality educational program, and a single-minded commitment to student success on the bar exam and in the employment market."