Texas A&M's Hagler Institute inducts two classes of fellows at Friday gala

Texas A&M’s Hagler Institute for Advanced Study inducted 18 fellows as part of two classes at its 10th anniversary gala Friday night at The Zone Club in Kyle Field.

The 2021-22 class of Hagler Fellows has eight members, including the 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, scientists, engineers and scholars who are recognized internationally for their achievements. This class of fellows was announced last September. Each member belongs to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, or hold recognitions of equal stature in their fields.

The eight members of the 2021-22 Hagler Fellows are:

Kevin G. Bowcutt : principal senior technical fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics at Boeing Research and Technology

: principal senior technical fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics at Boeing Research and Technology Jacqueline H. Chen : senior scientist at the Combustion Research Facility at Sandia National Laboratories

: senior scientist at the Combustion Research Facility at Sandia National Laboratories Jennifer H. Elisseeff : Jules Stein Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

: Jules Stein Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University Theodore Goodson III : Richard Barry Bernstein Collegiate Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Michigan

: Richard Barry Bernstein Collegiate Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Michigan Arthur M. Jaffe : Landon T. Clay Professor of Mathematics and Theoretical Sciences in the Department of Physics at Harvard University

: Landon T. Clay Professor of Mathematics and Theoretical Sciences in the Department of Physics at Harvard University Nancy R. Sottos : department head and holder of the Maybelle Leland Swanlund Endowed Chair in The Grainger College of Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

: department head and holder of the Maybelle Leland Swanlund Endowed Chair in The Grainger College of Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Donna T. Strickland : professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Waterloo in Ontario

: professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Waterloo in Ontario Nikolay I. Zheludev: professor and deputy director of the Zepler Institute at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp and John L. Junkins, director of the Hagler Institute, spoke at Friday’s gala, which featured a grand entrance from A&M’s Ross Volunteers and their saber arch.

Friday’s gala also inducted the 10 members of the 2020-21 Hagler Fellows, which included:

Graham Cooks : distinguished professor of analytical chemistry at Purdue University

: distinguished professor of analytical chemistry at Purdue University Andrew P. Feinberg : director of the The Epigenetics Center, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Whiting School of Engineering and Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University

: director of the The Epigenetics Center, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Whiting School of Engineering and Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University James J. Giovannoni : director of the Robert W. Holley Center for Agriculture & Health Laboratory, the USDA Agricultural Research Service and the Boyce Thompson Institute at Cornell University

: director of the Robert W. Holley Center for Agriculture & Health Laboratory, the USDA Agricultural Research Service and the Boyce Thompson Institute at Cornell University Paula T. Hammond : head of the department of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

: head of the department of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Timothy A. Judge : member of the Department of Management and Human Resources in the College of Business at The Ohio State University

: member of the Department of Management and Human Resources in the College of Business at The Ohio State University Julia King : Professor Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Crossbench Life Peer, House of Lords, London, Chair, Sir Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials, Carbon Trust

: Professor Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Crossbench Life Peer, House of Lords, London, Chair, Sir Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials, Carbon Trust Gloria Ladson-Billings : professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

: professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Rachel Moran : distinguished professor at the University of California-Irvine’s law school

: distinguished professor at the University of California-Irvine’s law school Shaul Mukamel : distinguished professor of Chemistry at the University of California-Irvine

: distinguished professor of Chemistry at the University of California-Irvine Lena Cowen Orlin: English professor at Georgetown University