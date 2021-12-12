Texas A&M visualization graduate continues journey at Disney

She found support from her fellow A&M students and had people believe in her, even when they did not have to.

As a graduate student, she and her classmates participated in the program’s 13-week Summer Industry Course in which they produced short films and heard from Disney artists who visited the students and explained their processes and journey.

“We learned so much that summer, and I think it was like a 13-week course I believe, but when I look back, that had the biggest impact,” she said.

Dziuk says she knew from a young age that she wanted to work for the Walt Disney Company, and as she aged she focused on working as an artist. However, there was no guarantee it would happen.

“I mean, you hope and dream,” she said.

Since she joined Disney Animation Studios during the pandemic, she has been working from home but hopes to be in the studio soon. Despite working remotely, Dziuk has been able to learn from her colleagues and their strengths.