Texas A&M veterinary team helps animals affected by California fires

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is very, very good to be able to come in and to see them relax because they know that we’re going to come in, we’re going to do what we say and we’re going to do a good job with doing what we do,” Bissett said.

The members of the team have years of training to prepare them for just such a situation, Bissett said.

“Texas is always ready to answer the call to help our fellow Americans in their time of need,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the deployment. “The dedicated men and women of VET and AgriLife will help strengthen California’s efforts to rescue and provide care for animals displaced by the fires.”

Deb Zoran, a professor at the Texas A&M vet school and a member of the team, was in Oregon last month to assist with search and rescue dogs who were working in areas burned by wildfire. The team also deployed to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura to help animals impacted by the storm.

“I’m a veterinarian, I think animals are inherently worth that effort to respond to their injuries that are affected by disasters,” Bissett said. The team also helps bring some assurance to wildfire victims who have been through what Bissett called the worst day of their lives.​