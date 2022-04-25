Texas A&M unveils plans for new indoor facilities for football, track, other sports

Texas A&M officials unveiled plans and renderings for a new indoor football practice facility, indoor track stadium and academic center as well as redevelopments of the Bright Football Complex on Monday.

“When we recruit student-athletes to Texas A&M, our goal is to develop them academically, athletically and in their personal lives,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said in a press release. “We are in the most transformational time in the history of college athletics, but at Texas A&M we are always going to hold ourselves to a standard of excellence. The Centennial Campaign is a commitment to that standard and an investment in our student-athletes.”

The construction projects are a part of the 12th Man Foundation’s Centennial Campaign, which is named in honor of the 100-year anniversary of A&M’s 12th Man tradition. A&M officials said the 12th Man Foundation has committed to raise $120 million in donor contributions, which will be the organization’s second-largest fundraising effort behind the latest redevelopment of Kyle Field.

“Donor support has always been a vital part of Texas A&M athletics’ success,” said Travis Dabney, president and CEO of the 12th Man Foundation, in the release. “Through the Centennial Campaign, 12th Man Foundation donors are again standing to answer the call from Texas A&M to fulfill our mission of funding championship athletics.”

Football projects include the construction of the 160-yard indoor football facility and the redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex, which will have expanded locker room, team meeting, sport medicine and other areas.

“Excellence requires commitment on every level, both on and off the field,” A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The Centennial Campaign solidifies the Aggies’ dedication to the future of our program and student-athletes. Our goal is to develop our players academically, athletically, and personally and to be the best ambassadors possible for Texas A&M University. This campaign, along with what we already have in place, allows us to impact every student-athlete and firmly places us at the forefront of the evolving college football landscape.”

Last November, A&M’s Board of Regents approved adding $205 million to its capital plan to renovate athletics facilities. The plan allocated $125 million toward redeveloping the Bright Football Complex and constructing a new indoor football practice facility, with $25 million to add 31 suites to the south end zone of Kyle Field. An additional $55 million went toward building a new indoor track facility adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium. At February’s Board of Regents meeting, an additional $30 million was added to the Bright Area Development Project Budget.

