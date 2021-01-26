Texas A&M unveils eight-part action plan to improve diversity on campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the three organizations said the changes to the university’s diversity efforts and the Ross statue could cause a drop in funding for about three years, but long-term funding “will not be greatly changed if the university stays true to its values.”

The 45 commission members were split into four subcommittees: community engagement, data and policies, values and mission, and campus culture and climate.

More than 350 people participated in five listening sessions, and more than 100 one-on-one interviews were conducted by the members of the community engagement subcommittee. Input also came through emails, an online form, letters and phone calls.

The report says the second-most mentioned theme during the listening sessions was the desire to move the Ross statue.

“These stakeholders generally believed that this statue now was a physical symbol of disrespect,” the report states.

The most mentioned theme was a hope to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. The sixth most-mentioned was the desire to maintain the statue as it is, with many saying they want to honor tradition and commemorate Ross.