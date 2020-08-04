Texas A&M University sees 18% increase in summer enrollment

Texas A&M University saw an 18% increase in summer enrollment this year, with the total number of students jumping from 23,465 in 2019 to 27,689 in 2020.
The numbers include undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students from the flagship College Station campus, the Health Science Center and the Galveston campus. There was also an increase in the number of hours taken this summer.
Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services, said in a press release that he credits the rises to the $1.5 million that was added to faculty salaries so additional classes could be offered.
“Because we invested in additional hiring of faculty, we were able to offer more sections of courses, particularly those in high demand,” Pettibon said in the release. “We saw the enrollment increases across all of the different courses we have, but one thing we focused on was increasing specific offerings that we knew were high demand.”
Pettibon said most of the increase is from undergraduate students who were using online and remote summer courses to progress in their course work.
An uptick in students was evident as early as June, when enrollment numbers at that time were up 16%. From 2017 through 2019, enrollment remained in the 24,000 range, with the highest number in 2018 at 24,514 students. Before the recent jump this year, summer enrollment had been steadily increasing each summer in recent history with 18,725 in 2013, 19,720 in 2014, 22,322 in 2015 and 23,971 in 2016.
Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president, said in the release that the increase in students reflects well on the university.
“The growth in summer enrollment represents our successful efforts to elevate the availability of course sections to enhance student success and to invest in faculty while maintaining the outstanding quality of educational opportunities that Texas A&M is known for throughout the globe,” Fierke said.