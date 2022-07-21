Texas A&M University professor named as interim associate provost

The Texas A&M Office of the Provost announced via system-wide email Thursday that Professor Michael D. Johnson was named interim associate provost of faculty success and interim associate vice president of faculty affairs.

Johnson has worked at A&M for 15 years and since September 2020 has served as associate dean for inclusion and faculty success in the college of engineering, according to the email.

Before joining A&M as an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution, Johnson was a senior product development engineer at the 3M Corporate Research Laboratory in St. Paul, Minnesota, the email stated.

According to the press release, Johnson has researched engineering education, production economics and design tools with funding from the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

Johnson will begin his new role Sept. 1.