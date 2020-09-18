Texas A&M University enrollment grows despite pandemic

Texas A&M University’s fall enrollment is 71,109 — a 1,644 student, or 2.4%, increase from last year’s total of 69,465 students.
The figure includes undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level students in College Station, the Health Science Center and campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar.
The flagship campus saw the largest increase, with an additional 1,501 students. Its enrollment at this time last year was 65,684.
According to the university, the enrollment numbers are due to planned growth in areas including a 20 percent increase in transfer students, which saw a record number of 3,458 people. There was also a 34% increase in enrollment at the A&M School of Law. Enrollment in the Higher Education Center in McAllen climbed to 242 students.
The university's professional student enrollment remains under 15,000 due to a decrease of 85 students because of a drop in international student enrollment.
President Michael K. Young said in a press release that increasing enrollment was a collective effort.
“With the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, we were all concerned about how that might impact our overall enrollment,” Young said. “We were delighted to see that our numbers increased for both the summer session and the fall semester. This is a testament to the students and families who rely on the quality of a Texas A&M education, and a tribute to the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and staff who helped us continue our educational mission during such a challenging time.”
Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services, said in a university release that there had been concerns throughout the spring and summer that enrollment across higher education would drop in the pandemic, but A&M “was able to meet its enrollment goals.”
Two-thirds of all course sections are offered face-to-face and all courses have a remote option.
The Blinn College District registered 17,724 students this semester, according to a school press release. It is a 10.4% drop from the 19,776 total students who were signed up for Blinn courses at this time last year.
Blinn officials attribute the decreased enrollment to the pandemic, said Richard Bray, the school's director of communications, media relations and marketing. He pointed out that the school's fiscal year 2021 budget was designed to withstand a 20% enrollment drop without the need for furloughs and layoffs.
As of Wednesday, there is a 69.8% increase in online enrollment with 4,223 students. RELLIS Campus enrollment increased 6.5% with 2,751 students. There are 6,774 students on the Bryan campus; 1,961 on the Brenham campus; 95 students on the Schulenberg campus and 53 at the Sealy campus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!