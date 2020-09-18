Texas A&M University enrollment grows despite pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M University’s fall enrollment is 71,109 — a 1,644 student, or 2.4%, increase from last year’s total of 69,465 students.

The figure includes undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level students in College Station, the Health Science Center and campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar.

The flagship campus saw the largest increase, with an additional 1,501 students. Its enrollment at this time last year was 65,684.

According to the university, the enrollment numbers are due to planned growth in areas including a 20 percent increase in transfer students, which saw a record number of 3,458 people. There was also a 34% increase in enrollment at the A&M School of Law. Enrollment in the Higher Education Center in McAllen climbed to 242 students.

The university's professional student enrollment remains under 15,000 due to a decrease of 85 students because of a drop in international student enrollment.

President Michael K. Young said in a press release that increasing enrollment was a collective effort.