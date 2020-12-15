Texas A&M to require students living on campus to get tested for COVID-19

Texas A&M University students who will live on campus for the spring semester must be tested for COVID-19 before the first week of classes is complete on Jan. 22.

The first day of the spring semester is Jan. 19.

In a Monday announcement to the campus community, Texas A&M president Michael K. Young and Provost Carol Fierke said the testing will the university manage the surge of cases expected when students return.

While students who live off campus are not required to get tested, they are encouraged to do so, especially if they are planning to be taking in-person classes, visiting campus or attending student activities.

“There was an initial surge when students arrived in the fall and our public health experts advise that we can expect a similar surge in January,” the message reads.

Every student-employee will also need to be tested prior to the start of the semester or before they go back to work.

All students are required to complete an online COVID-19 training and certification, found through the Howdy portal, by Jan. 13.