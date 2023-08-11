Texas A&M University officials told The Eagle on Friday that Kathleen McElroy’s settlement of $1 million for her botched hiring this summer will be paid with licensing funds.

A&M officials’ response answers questions from State Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian and A&M Class of 2004, who posted a letter written to A&M Chancellor John Sharp on social media Thursday that requested A&M not pay the settlement or for A&M officials to ensure no tax dollars would be used to fulfill McElroy’s settlement. Harrison said if tax dollars were used, he would request the state auditor to investigate the propriety of the settlement.

A&M’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to Harrison and said McElroy’s “settlement will not be funded with any donor funds, any funds from the state or federal government, or any funds from our students. Any suggestion of improper use of funds is just incorrect.”

A&M officials and McElroy announced last Thursday the parties reached a settlement in regard to their differences in her hiring. A&M leaders acknowledged there were mistakes during McElroy’s hiring process and university leadership gave a formal apology to McElroy in addition to the payout. McElroy will continue as a tenured professor at the University of Texas at Austin after she rescinded her resignation last month.

Over 500 pages of documents, including texts and emails from both the flagship university and the System level were released last Thursday in an internal report by the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel that coincided with the announcement of the settlement. A five-page memo also provided a summary of the investigation’s findings to provide a timeline of McElroy’s hiring process, conversations that led to her spurning her alma mater’s offer, and the subsequent events after her situation became a national news story.

The mishandling of McElroy’s hiring resulted in the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks on July 20 and prompted the general counsel’s investigation.