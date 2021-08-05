Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall

Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person classes at full capacity this fall, President M. Katherine Banks announced Thursday.
Students, faculty and staff will be required to participate in the mandatory COVID-19 testing program at intervals that the school determines. Anyone who tests positive or has close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must fill out a report form, cooperate with the A&M COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center, and quarantine or isolate in line with Centers for Disease Control guidance.
As the school year kicks off, the campus community will have to submit a COVID-19 test provided by A&M between Aug. 23 and Sept. 10. Tests from other entities will not be accepted, Banks said in her announcement.
If a student doesn’t comply with the reporting and testing guidelines, Banks said that they will go through the Student Conduct Process, which could lead to suspension or expulsion from the university. A student could also be considered “not in good standing,” which would make them ineligible to hold office in any recognized student organization and ineligible to represent the university in any capacity including intercollegiate sports.
Faculty and staff who don’t comply could also face stiff consequences — at minimum, they will receive a written reprimand that could impact their eligibility for merit increases. The announcement says they could also be subject to more severe disciplinary action “as appropriate.”
As part of the school’s effort to encourage vaccinations, students will be able to submit proof of vaccination to enter an Oct. 15 drawing in which a winner will receive a prize equivalent to one year of undergraduate resident tuition and fees. The rules for the drawing will be announced at a later date, along with an incentive program for employees.
Anyone who wants to enter the vaccine incentive drawing will have to be an enrolled student for fall 2021 at any A&M campus aside from Qatar. Students can fill out information at the TAMU Voluntary Vaccination Reporting Form portal to enter.
Free vaccines are available at Student Health Services on campus and throughout the community.
Banks stressed the need to cooperate with the A&M COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center in her message. When someone self-reports in the portal, the operations center decides if an interview is required and could provide more information to each positive case about isolation and quarantine guidance.
Whether someone has to be quarantined or isolated could depend on if they are fully vaccinated, symptoms they are experiencing and their ability to isolate or quarantine.
On-campus move-in is fast approaching at A&M. There will not be an early move-in option this fall. Appointments to move started Aug. 1 for The Gardens, and will start Aug. 18 for White Creek Apartments and Aug. 21 for residence halls.
In past semesters, students have been permitted to isolate or quarantine on campus. Banks’ announcement states that students who test positive or are a first-person contact must isolate or quarantine off campus unless they receive approval from Residence Life to stay on campus.
Remote learning options will be more limited than they have been throughout the pandemic so students are asked to talk with their professors about how to complete assignments if the student has to isolate or quarantine. Eating is not allowed in classrooms.
Go to president.tamu.edu/messages to read Banks’ full announcement, which includes more information about travel guidance and the school’s enhanced air circulation in campus buildings.