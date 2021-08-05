Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall

Faculty and staff who don’t comply could also face stiff consequences — at minimum, they will receive a written reprimand that could impact their eligibility for merit increases. The announcement says they could also be subject to more severe disciplinary action “as appropriate.”

As part of the school’s effort to encourage vaccinations, students will be able to submit proof of vaccination to enter an Oct. 15 drawing in which a winner will receive a prize equivalent to one year of undergraduate resident tuition and fees. The rules for the drawing will be announced at a later date, along with an incentive program for employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who wants to enter the vaccine incentive drawing will have to be an enrolled student for fall 2021 at any A&M campus aside from Qatar. Students can fill out information at the TAMU Voluntary Vaccination Reporting Form portal to enter.

Free vaccines are available at Student Health Services on campus and throughout the community.