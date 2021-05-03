Texas A&M to host spring graduation ceremonies this month

Texas A&M University will award a record 11,406 degrees throughout the month of May with its spring 2021 commencement ceremonies beginning on Saturday.

In total, A&M will hold 26 ceremonies over a span of 14 days at Reed Arena. Face coverings will be required for all graduates, guests and staff while inside the arena.

“In one of the most challenging academic years in recent memory, we’re very proud that our graduates’ hard work and persistence have paid off,” A&M Interim President John L. Junkins said in a statement. “For all of the Aggies who are making the transition from student to former student, we salute your accomplishments and celebrate your success. And we look forward to applauding your many achievements in the years ahead.”

A doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony will be held Saturday at 9 a.m.

Ceremonies for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and the College of Engineering will be May 12 and May 13.

Ceremonies for the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and the College of Science will be May 14 and May 15.