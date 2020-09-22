Texas A&M to host first Midnight Yell virtually in hopes of opening up later

Texas A&M is set to host Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, but in a virtual setting, meaning Aggie fans will have to get ready for Saturday’s football season opener against Vanderbilt at home rather than packing the bleachers late at night.
A limited number of people will be inside Kyle Field for the first Midnight Yell, including the yell leaders, the Aggie Band and members of Parsons Mounted Calvary to operate the cannon. The virtual event will be livestreamed on KAMU-TV and Texas A&M’s social media pages.
“Our goal is to continue with Midnight Yell as normal, but as you all know, this is a far from normal year, so this is what we envisioned the best way to give people a live experience,” Keller Cox, the university’s head yell leader, said in a video call with reporters on Monday.
While the first Midnight Yell of the season will be virtual, Cox said yell leaders are working with A&M officials to potentially bring in students in future Midnight Yells this fall.
“Hopefully this week, if this is a successful operation, and we are able to get in and out of Kyle Field, have the crews sanitize it, and there be no hiccups, we can begin to invite students based off of what the cases look like on campus,” Cox said.
At this week’s virtual Midnight Yell, the Aggie Band will enter the stands through the southeast entrance to the first deck to limit the number of people on the field. The band will play The Spirit of Aggieland and the Aggie War Hymn.
“We’re there to kind of be a light to a lot of Aggies in these dark times,” said Kyle Medlock, combined drum major of the Aggie Band.
No outside guests will be allowed to attend the first Midnight Yell and security personnel will be attending the few gates used for those in attendance to enter. Cox said when planning Midnight Yell with no fans this fall, one of the biggest concerns was how to mitigate people wanting to come into Kyle Field.
“I again am going to be giving a message Friday night when I grab the microphone for the first time saying that we want you all to be here and trying to frame it in the most positive way as possible,” Cox said. “I think people will be understanding, and we’ll do our best to roll with the punches as we go along.”
Nonetheless, Cox said he thinks this Midnight Yell will be special given the circumstances.
“I don’t think there’s been a Midnight Yell like this,” Cox said. “The last big Midnight Yell I can think of like this one is the one right after the Bonfire stack collapsed [in 1999]. Just a very strange time to have a Midnight Yell practice, but I think it’s a great way to gather together. Whether it’s back in the day when it was thousands of people gathering and there really wasn’t words to say, and today it’s almost the same way, but virtually. We’ll be gathering as Aggies and hopefully the Spirit of Aggieland will be able to unite us all during these strange and unprecedented times.”
