Texas A&M to host first Midnight Yell virtually in hopes of opening up later

“We’re there to kind of be a light to a lot of Aggies in these dark times,” said Kyle Medlock, combined drum major of the Aggie Band.

No outside guests will be allowed to attend the first Midnight Yell and security personnel will be attending the few gates used for those in attendance to enter. Cox said when planning Midnight Yell with no fans this fall, one of the biggest concerns was how to mitigate people wanting to come into Kyle Field.

“I again am going to be giving a message Friday night when I grab the microphone for the first time saying that we want you all to be here and trying to frame it in the most positive way as possible,” Cox said. “I think people will be understanding, and we’ll do our best to roll with the punches as we go along.”

Nonetheless, Cox said he thinks this Midnight Yell will be special given the circumstances.