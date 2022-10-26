 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas A&M to honor two Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps

  • 0

Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor two Aggies who recently died.

The students who will be honored are: Andrew Paul Coleman, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering from Erie, Pennsylvania; and Meghana Devi Kodali, a senior studying nueroscience from Bellaire.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert