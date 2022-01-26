Texas A&M to honor three Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps

Texas A&M will honor three Aggies who recently died at a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The students who will be honored are Devin Joe Sebastian, a senior majoring in construction science from Bryan, who died Nov. 12; Miranda Elizabeth Meckel, a graduate student in the family nurse practitioner program from Caldwell, who died Dec. 12; and Chance McKay Gibson, a freshman majoring in sport management, who died Dec. 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.