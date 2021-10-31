Texas A&M to honor three Aggies at Silver Taps Tuesday

Texas A&M will honor three Aggies who recently died at a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The students who will be honored are Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, a sophomore biomedical sciences major from Glen Rose, who died Sept. 8; Britney Gail Gavitt, a junior biology major from Granbury, who died Sept. 4; and Kimberly Nicole Hartfield, a sociology graduate student from Irving, who died Aug. 21.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.