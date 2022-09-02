Texas A&M to honor eight Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps

Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor eight Aggies who recently died.

The students who will be honored are: Blake Douglas Barnes, a sophomore studying international studies from Prosper; Harrison Miller Fuller, a senior studying civil engineering from Studio City, California; Benjamin David Hamilton Jr., a junior studying mathematics from Olive Branch, Mississippi; Tyler Wade Ryan, a senior studying nuclear engineering from Rockwall; Victoria Christine Solarek, a junior studying zoology from Port Aransas; Eric Tuck-Otero, a graduate student studying visualization from San Antonio; Audrey Arballo Valim, a senior studying allied health from Round Rock; and Ivan Zabrodin, a junior studying electrical engineering from Houston.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.