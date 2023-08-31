Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor eight Aggies who died last spring or over the summer.

The students who will be honored are:

Lorena Maria Casares, a senior studying molecular and cell biology from Round Rock, Texas; Madison Taylor Dovie Hall, a senior studying animal science Channelview; William “Harrison” Hall, a senior studying political science from Dallas; Andrew Thomas Henges, a freshman studying biology from Beaumont; Samuel Hartsfield Raines Jackson, a junior studying petroleum engineering from Dallas; Gregory Angus McFarlane Jr., a junior studying nuclear engineering from The Woodlands; Orion James-Padric Mitchell, a senior studying psychology from New Braunfels; and Luke Anthony Morse, a freshman studying engineering from San Antonio.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.