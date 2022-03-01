Texas A&M to honor Aggie at Tuesday's Silver Taps

Texas A&M will honor one Aggie who recently died at a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The student who will be honored is Jason Robert Gentry, a graduate student from Tennessee studying geography and geographic information science, who died on Jan. 19.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flagpole in the Academic Plaza.