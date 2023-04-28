Texas A&M University is expected to build a new meat science center on its RELLIS campus in Bryan within the next five years, according to the Texas A&M Foundation.

The new facility is expected to be over 75,000 square feet and will have updated meat coolers and laboratories and a state-of-the-art processing floor, according to the Texas A&M Foundation.

This new center will replace the Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center on A&M’s west campus, which opened in 1983. The new center will retain the Rosenthal name, named after Manny Rosenthal, A&M Class of 1942. The new center will also be available to host industry seminars, such as Barbecue Summer Camp, Camp Brisket and Beef 101 programs.