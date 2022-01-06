Texas A&M to begin in-person classes Jan. 18 as scheduled

Texas A&M's spring semester begins Jan. 18, and the university announced on Thursday that in-person classes will begin as scheduled despite a rise in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Texas A&M employees will return to work in-person on Monday. The university is having employees work remotely this week as cases of COVID-19 and flu rise locally and across the state.

Texas A&M officials are encouraging students and employees to wear masks, get vaccinated and test routinely.

A&M officials said they recently acquired a large number of at-home test kits from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, adding details will be released soon about how the free tests will be distributed to students, faculty and staff in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the Brazos County Health District reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday; the number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County rose to 1,453.

A university website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 346 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. The number is up from 79 cases reported Dec. 21.