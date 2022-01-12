Texas A&M to begin giving free at-home COVID-19 test kits Thursday

Texas A&M University will begin distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits to students, staff and faculty members starting Thursday.
A&M officials are asking individuals to pick up no more than two boxes per week. Each box contains two tests.
To pick up tests, individuals are asked to visit the request site, login with their university identification number and fill out a form. A receipt will be given after filling out the form with a request number that must be shown when picking up test kits.
Test kits will be handed out at the following four locations:
- Kyle Field, outside gate of the northeast activation tower, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Zachry Engineering Education Complex, Virginia Brown Atrium (south entrance atrium) on first floor, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wehner Building, outside Room 113, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- A.P. Beutel Student Health Center, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.