Texas A&M to award over 5,500 degrees at December graduations

Texas A&M University will award over 5,500 degrees during seven commencement ceremonies this month, which will be held from Dec. 11-18 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students at A&M’s College Station and Galveston campuses.

“The upcoming holiday season will be especially meaningful as we congratulate thousands of new Aggie graduates on their well-earned degrees,” A&M’s Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Timothy P. Scott said. “We celebrate their achievements, even more so in light of the global pandemic. Congratulations to each graduate and their friends and family.”

Graduations will be broadcast via livestreams. Graduates will have their names called, walk the stage and then exit. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony, but diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.

Clear bags are required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

Here are details for each graduation ceremony:

Saturday, 10 a.m. – Rudder Auditorium