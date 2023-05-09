Texas A&M will award around 11,900 degrees during 17 graduation ceremonies this month to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students at the university’s main campus and other locations and professional schools.

Eight graduations — three on Thursday and Friday and two on Saturday — will be held at A&M’s flagship College Station campus at Reed Arena.

“We are excited to send this class of Aggie graduates out into the world to rise and meet their next challenge,” Alan Sams, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “They have persisted through the rigors and challenges of earning their degree from a truly world-class university with the support of our faculty and staff. We congratulate them, their families and their friends.”

A&M’s School of Law already held its graduation last Saturday. A&M’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will award its professional degrees Wednesday at Rudder Auditorium. A&M’s Qatar campus will hold its graduation on Thursday. A&M-Galveston will have two graduation ceremonies on Friday. A&M’s School of Pharmacy and School of Medicine will award its professional degrees at Rudder Auditorium on May 20, and the inaugural graduation for A&M’s School of Engineering Medicine in Houston also will be May 20. A&M’s School of Dentistry will award degrees on May 26 in Dallas.

The eight main-campus ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV and livestreamed via the KAMU website at kamu.tamu.edu.