Texas A&M to add checkout-free concessions from Amazon at Kyle Field

Texas A&M and Levy, the university’s hospitality partner, announced Tuesday that three checkout-free food and beverage stores will be brought to Kyle Field this fall that will be equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One.

Shoppers enter the store by inserting a credit card or holding their palm over an Amazon One device at the store’s entry gate. The Just Walk Out technology determines the items shoppers select, or return. When shoppers leave the store, the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took. No checkout is required.

“Texas A&M seeks to always be on the cutting edge of technology so it’s fitting that Kyle Field, Home of the 12th Man, would be the first collegiate venue in the world to feature Amazon’s innovative customer shopping experience,” Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s director of athletics, said in a release. “We must always make the fan experience better and I know that Aggies and our guests will love having the ability to avoid the line and get back to the football game as fast as possible.

"This exciting customer experience, enabled by the combination of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and our hospitality partner Levy, makes our concessions operations that much better and will be an incredible benefit for the 12th Man as we continue our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

Two stores will be located outside Section 125 and the third will be outside Section 129. The stores will sell products such as snacks, chips, soda, bottled water and alcoholic beverages. IDs will be required to be shown to store attendants to purchase alcohol.

“We’re thrilled to work with Levy and Texas A&M to enable a fast and effortless shopping experience for fans when they visit the three stores at Kyle Field equipped with Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One,” Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, said in a release. “Our physical retail technologies are designed to eliminate checkout lines and remove friction for shoppers, and we’re excited to enable fans at the stadium to grab what they need quickly without missing a moment of the game.”

These will be the first Amazon checkout-free technology and palm recognition service used at a collegiate venue.

“Since we first teamed up with Amazon to announce the first location for Just Walk Out technology in sports in 2020, fans have embraced the offer, and their expectations are at an all-time high for how it can enhance their experiences,” Andy Lansing, president and CEO of Levy, said in a release. “DBK Studio was created to support this evolution and has worked with the best innovators to scale these experiences to meet fans where they are. There is no more fitting environment for what will be one of the most extensive and accessible frictionless food and beverage programs in sports to-date than for the 12th Man at Kyle Field.”