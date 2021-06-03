Texas A&M System, TEES to help offshore energy industry with safety, security

The first thing OESI will do, Pappas said, is create a roadmap that will define the current state of technologies and the workforce in offshore safety engineering, and outline ways in which technologies can be improved and projects that can help lead to such improvements. The road map will be approved by federal officials and then OESI will seek out entities that can complete the projects that OESI outlined.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Department of Energy will provide oversight and direction by way of a joint steering committee, but OESI will still operate independently. An A&M press release states that the joint steering committee will include experts in oil and gas, offshore wind and marine and hydrokinetic energy, which is when energy is converted into electricity from sources including waves and tides.

Khan said that the initiative has acknowledged that there needs to be a shift away from oil and gas dependency to other cleaner, renewable energy sources such as wind and hydrokinetic. He said that by helping to develop renewable energy sources in offshore systems, OESI is minimizing negative environmental impacts.