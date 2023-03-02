Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday he has directed all A&M System universities and agencies to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statements from their employment or admission practices.

The System-wide directive says this will standardize faculty and staff applications and limits them to a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements about research and teaching philosophies, and professional references. Universities and agencies are also instructed to make all websites or printed materials dealing with employment and admission practices compliant with Sharp’s directive.

“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” Sharp said in a statement.

A release from the chancellor's office said Sharp immediately ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admission practices and confirm their compliance after he received a letter on Feb. 6 from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

“The Texas A&M University System will continue its land grant mission by ensuring Texans from all walks of life are served by our institutions,” Sharp said in a statement. “We believe serving Texas can be accomplished best by recruiting the brightest and most qualified students, faculty and staff.”

The directive covers all seven branch A&M campuses as well as Prairie View A&M, Tarleton State and West Texas A&M universities.

According to an email obtained by The Texas Tribune, Texas A&M’s vice president of faculty affairs told college deans in mid-February they should consider only a cover letter, resume, personal statement and professional references in hiring.

“There was not a university-wide requirement for applicants to submit a diversity statement, however, some units did require such statements. There was not consistency in the approach or common understanding of how diversity statements were used in the decision-making process,” Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M’s chief external affairs officer and senior vice president for academic and strategic collaborations, said in a statement to the Texas Tribune. “To ensure adherence to the guidance highlighted in the letter from the Office of the Governor on February 6, 2023, the Texas A&M administration made a decision, after consultation with the System Office of General Counsel, to standardize faculty application requirements.”