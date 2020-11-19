Texas A&M System partnership develops COVID-19 breath test

More prototypes, made possible by SecureAmerica, will soon be available for demonstration at U.S. Air Force bases and other Department of Defense locations such as Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Testing at these locations could help screen hundreds of airmen every week when they come in for basic training. Col. Charles Bris-Bois, leader of the Air Force Disruptive Technology Team at the Pentagon, will coordinate the screening in Texas.

Copps and Rohde, president of Worlds Inc., are working with the Food and Drug Administration to obtain Emergency Use Authorization that the release says could eventually allow Worlds Protect to be an alternative to PCR tests. The two said there is no solid timeframe on when approval may be finalized.

If approved by the FDA, dozens of kiosks could then be manufactured by March. Around this time, the prototypes that are being used at A&M could be replaced with several of the actual kiosks.

Eventually, Copps and Rohde said they want the device to be used worldwide in places like factories, schools, military bases or other locations where large-scale virus screening is needed. Early projections estimate that each test could cost about 50 cents with the kiosk, with companies leasing the machines for about $5,000 per month.