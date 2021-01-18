Texas A&M System opens new academic building on RELLIS Campus

The Texas A&M University System is set to open its second academic building on Tuesday at the RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

The building's opening marks the completion of the second phase of the RELLIS Academic Complex. The building built in Phase I opened in August 2019.

“The completion of the second phase of Texas A&M System’s academic buildings at RELLIS strengthens the programs currently offered and opens the door for exciting and innovative new opportunities,” said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor, in a release.

The 48,000-square-foot building cost $28 million and features an auditorium, a learning resource center, classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices and spaces for students. The building also provides space for engineering labs and classrooms designated for upcoming engineering programs.

“The opening of our second academic building marks a great moment for all of us,” said Nancy Shankle, provost of the RELLIS Academic Alliance, in a release. “The facilities provide more opportunities for students to learn in state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and learning resource spaces, and will inspire students and faculty to work across disciplinary boundaries, thus preparing students to be innovative problem-solvers.”