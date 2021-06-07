Texas A&M System Board of Regents elects new leadership

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has new leaders at the helm following a Monday vote to elect Tim Leach of Midland as chairman and William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas as vice chairman.

Leach is taking Elaine Mendoza’s place as chairman. Leach has been a regent since 2017. He has served as vice chairman the past two years. Leach is executive vice president of ConocoPhillips and a member of the company’s board of directors, according to an A&M System press release.

Gov. Abbott appointed Mahomes to the Board of Regents in 2015, and reappointed him this year to another six-year term. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

Monday’s special meeting was the first time for A&M epidemiology student Mati Rigby to serve in his role as student regent. He was appointed by Abbott last week.

Regents named Al Davis, deputy agency director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, as the acting director for the Texas A&M Forest Service following Tom Boggus’ retirement.

Amy K. Swinford, the associate agency director for the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, was named interim agency director following Bruce Akey’s retirement.