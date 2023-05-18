Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said he wants to see Tiger Woods and A&M standout men’s golfer Sam Bennett together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in College Station next year.

That’s because the A&M System Board of Regents approved a lease agreement with PopStroke Entertainment group to bring a Tiger Woods-designed miniature golf venue at Century Square at the Regents’ meeting on Thursday.

PopStroke’s College Station venue will be located near the intersection of University Drive and South College Avenue. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in about a year, according to A&M officials.

“I think it’s going to be a great deal for not just students, but give families a place to take your kids and grandkids and go have fun playing not putt-putt, but mini golf,” Sharp said. “So, we’re pleased to bring that to the community.”

Last month, PopStroke Entertainment Group announced its plans to bring one of its venues, which include two 18-hole putting courses created by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team to College Station. PopStroke venues also include a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor dining areas, outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor. Special edition TaylorMade golf balls are given to customers, who can take them home. Premium TaylorMade putters are also available to rent while playing.

Sharp said last summer A&M officials decided they wanted to bring an entertainment venue to the open piece of land. They were able to visit PopStroke’s Katy location in recent months and noticed how popular it was. Selfishly, Sharp said he wanted PopStroke to come to town as a way to recruit faculty, but said it would benefit the rest of the community, too.

“When we’re recruiting faculty members, we don’t want them to come to town and say, 'Hey, there ain’t nothing to do,'” Sharp said. “So we wanted to create things ... and when you do that you help the community at-large.”

A&M’s Board of Regents also gave final approval on Thursday to begin construction in June on a $150 million, eight-story Law & Education Building in downtown Fort Worth.

Dubbed “Aggieland North” by Sharp, the Law & Education Building project was added to the A&M System capital plan in May 2022 with original planning amount of $85 million. Regents approved an increased spending amount of $150 million at their meeting in February. This building will be the first of three high-rise structures built and financed by a collaborative effort from the A&M System, the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the private sector.

The Law & Education Building will be the new home to A&M School of Law and also house courses in engineering, health care, nursing and other subjects. A&M's entire Fort Worth campus has a completion goal of 2027.

One of the first things Sharp did as chancellor was look to secure a law school for A&M, he said. Earlier this month, U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Graduate Schools ranked A&M Law No. 29 in the nation and second in Texas. When A&M acquired the law school from Texas Wesleyan in 2013, it was unranked.

“I think before too many years are over with, we’ll be the No. 1 law school in the state of Texas,” Sharp said. “I just think it’s that good.”

No shortage of funding and support from the A&M System has contributed to the school’s quick rise, Sharp said. He also noted A&M Law focuses on educating students to become business lawyers. U.S. News ranked A&M Law’s dispute resolution program seventh and intellectual property ninth in the nation in its latest rankings.

“There was a bunch of young men and women that are really smart that wanted to practice that kind of law — corporate law, business law,” Sharp said. “Plus, Fort Worth is a great town to go to school in. It’s our kind of town. I’ve never been to a town that received A&M better than Fort Worth. We love them. They love us. It’s just a wonderful relationship with the county and the city.”