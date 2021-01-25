Texas A&M System approves initiatives to address diversity

The commission was formed this summer following protests on A&M’s campus regarding the Sul Ross statue. Former university president Michael K. Young asked the members to look into racial intolerance and historical representations such as statues, policies and practices.

The report conclusion speaks specifically to symbols, naming and iconography, saying that “Leaders of our institution must decide how we want to be perceived, both now and in the future,” pointing out that messaging on this issue “speaks loudly to students, faculty and staff from marginalized communities.”

“When Texas A&M rejected segregation and allowed Black and/or African American men and then women to enroll, each decision was controversial and divisive,” the document reads. “Any poll of current and former students at those times would likely look much like the current surveys that have been conducted over the statue. The decisions made by our leaders in those times reflected that the institution was moving and growing in a new direction.”

Donation-collecting groups including the Texas A&M Foundation, The Association of Former Students and the 12th Man Foundation all said that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including issues related to the Sul Ross statue, are not expected to have long-term effects on giving, according to the report.