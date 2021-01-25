Texas A&M System approves initiatives to address diversity

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents approved eight action items Monday, at an expected cost of $24.75 million, in response to a report on racial issues at Texas A&M.
The 45-member Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, made up of current and former students, faculty and staff, filed its report in November.
Actions include increasing the number of scholarship recipients and fellowship participants for certain programs, recognizing more “outstanding Aggies leading by example,” establishing a task force to tell the story of A&M’s history through displays and iconography, and documenting and communicating success stories of former students of color. There is also $1.5 million set aside to expand the student pipeline in fall 2021 and fall 2022, in part by “significantly” increasing the number of students from underrepresented groups by 2026.
Before approving the actions, regents heard from commission co-chairs John E. Hurtado and Jimmy Williams about the commission's report, which presents findings but not recommendations, aside from asking that university leaders let the report “be only the beginning” of steps toward diversity, equity and inclusion for all Aggies. The Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue and A&M demographics, which showed that the university does not represent the state’s population, were major topics covered in the report.
Interim A&M President John Junkins told the regents there is room for improvement, especially in terms of increasing the number of African American students and faculty members. He acknowledged that the eight action items do not address all concerns raised in the report, but said others will continue looking at areas that have not been addressed.
“I decided early on that I couldn't do everything that — all the issues that were raised in this report, but I look for the tall poles and the tent, the things that required investment and the things that would make the most difference that we could get started on this spring,” he said.
Commission co-chair Hurtado is deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at RELLIS, and Williams is executive director and distinguished service professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University, and also an A&M graduate.
The commission was formed this summer following protests on A&M’s campus regarding the Sul Ross statue. Former university president Michael K. Young asked the members to look into racial intolerance and historical representations such as statues, policies and practices.
The report conclusion speaks specifically to symbols, naming and iconography, saying that “Leaders of our institution must decide how we want to be perceived, both now and in the future,” pointing out that messaging on this issue “speaks loudly to students, faculty and staff from marginalized communities.”
“When Texas A&M rejected segregation and allowed Black and/or African American men and then women to enroll, each decision was controversial and divisive,” the document reads. “Any poll of current and former students at those times would likely look much like the current surveys that have been conducted over the statue. The decisions made by our leaders in those times reflected that the institution was moving and growing in a new direction.”
Donation-collecting groups including the Texas A&M Foundation, The Association of Former Students and the 12th Man Foundation all said that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including issues related to the Sul Ross statue, are not expected to have long-term effects on giving, according to the report.
The report also says that the second-most mentioned theme during the community outreach phase was the desire to move the Ross statue.
Ross was a Confederate general and former president of Texas A&M.
“These stakeholders generally believed that this statue now was a physical symbol of disrespect," the report states.
The report and the regents meeting sparked several conversations on Twitter, with some people criticizing the action plan put in place. Student Body President Eric Mendoza said he is “encouraged” by the outlined actions. A&M student activist Qynetta Caston disagreed, saying that Black student voices were ignored by the commission.