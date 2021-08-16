Texas A&M switches parking permit methods

Texas A&M is making a switch to virtual parking permits on campus this school year. Rather than having hangtags that designate which lot a person can park in, license plates will serve as a permit for students, faculty and staff.

The change will mean that cameras and license plate recognition software will be used to verify that a person is allowed to park on campus. Customers will need to register their license plate and pay for parking.

It’s a method that has been used at the RELLIS campus since 2018 and one that will save some money from a printing and mailing perspective. But Lynn Wiggs, associate director of A&M Transportation Services, said the cost was not the main motivation behind the change.

“It’s another effort that we’re using to align with our commitment to sustainability,” Wiggs explained. “Because if we’re not printing permits, then we’re not using that plastic, we’re not using envelopes, things of that nature.”

Registration has closed, but people have been able to get on a waitlist since Aug. 1. Night and motorcycle permits are always available and can be purchased online, according to the Transportation Services website.