Texas A&M summer enrollment number down from last year, up from 2019

Texas A&M University's summer enrollment is down 4.3% from last year, but is still significantly higher than in 2019.
This year, 26,629 undergraduate, master's and doctoral students were enrolled in summer courses, compared to the 27,816 last year. The figures include students from the flagship campus in College Station, the Health Science Center and Texas A&M's campus in Galveston.
There were 24,047 students enrolled this year at the College Station campus, 634 students at the Galveston campus and 1,948 students at the Health Science Center, according to a university press release. The Health Science Center's total went up by 1.3% from last summer's 1,923 total.
Despite the overall drop, Vice President for Enrollment and Academic Services Joseph Pettibon said in an interview that the school's leaders are pleased with the enrollment. He explained that last year's enrollment of 24,047 was about 20% higher than the summer 2019 enrollment of 23,466, meaning this year is still about 15% higher than enrollment prior to the pandemic.
"We're pleased that so many students want to take advantage of receiving an A&M degree," Pettibon said. "It speaks well of the quality of the education that we offer, and the demand for that education."
Even before the pandemic began, Pettibon said the school was working to offer more courses over the summer to allow for a higher enrollment. Offering more summer classes, he said, allows for students to catch up if they need to take an extra class or get ahead in their degree plan, ensuring that students graduate in four or 4.5 years.
"We thought the demand was there and that students would take advantage of it if we were able to offer it," Pettibon said of why A&M was pushing for more summer classes.
While the 4.3% drop isn't concerning, Pettibon said officials will continue to aim for the higher enrollment seen in 2020, but he acknowledged the fact that the year's unique circumstances may mean that does not happen again.
Pettibon noted that he thinks enrollment may have been particularly high in 2020 since there were not many options for people during the summer. This year, as summer camps and internships returned, he suspects that many students pursued those types of opportunities rather than only focusing on coursework.
This summer and last summer had a similar amount of online courses offered, Pettibon said.
Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Mark H. Weichold said in a press release that he was happy with the number of people enrolled in summer courses this year.
"Although a bit smaller than last summer's record enrollment, we are pleased to see so many Aggies taking good advantage of the summer to make progress toward their degrees," Weichold said in the release. "Best wishes to all of our students for a very successful summer."
Fall classes start Aug. 30. Pettibon said he expects enrollment to be higher than last fall, but there are several factors that make it hard to estimate how much of an increase there will be.