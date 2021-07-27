Texas A&M summer enrollment number down from last year, up from 2019

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We thought the demand was there and that students would take advantage of it if we were able to offer it," Pettibon said of why A&M was pushing for more summer classes.

While the 4.3% drop isn't concerning, Pettibon said officials will continue to aim for the higher enrollment seen in 2020, but he acknowledged the fact that the year's unique circumstances may mean that does not happen again.

Pettibon noted that he thinks enrollment may have been particularly high in 2020 since there were not many options for people during the summer. This year, as summer camps and internships returned, he suspects that many students pursued those types of opportunities rather than only focusing on coursework.

This summer and last summer had a similar amount of online courses offered, Pettibon said.

Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Mark H. Weichold said in a press release that he was happy with the number of people enrolled in summer courses this year.

"Although a bit smaller than last summer's record enrollment, we are pleased to see so many Aggies taking good advantage of the summer to make progress toward their degrees," Weichold said in the release. "Best wishes to all of our students for a very successful summer."

Fall classes start Aug. 30. Pettibon said he expects enrollment to be higher than last fall, but there are several factors that make it hard to estimate how much of an increase there will be.

