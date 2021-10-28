Texas A&M students sue fraternity over $1 million for alleged hazing

Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns during a pledging event in March.

Patrick Close and Jose Figueroa filed a complaint to the Harris County District Court on Oct. 18 against SAE’s Texas Tau chapter, SAE Fraternity Inc., and eight fraternity members, according to court documents obtained by the Southeast Texas Record. The plaintiffs, Close and Figueroa, are seeking more than $1 million.

Court records state that Close and Figueroa were freshmen at A&M and pledging for the SAE fraternity, adding that on March 29, the two men went to the SAE house and were “forced to do various kinesthetic activities.” It was at that time that Close and Figueroa allegedly had substances poured on them, including an industrial strength, high-alkaline cleaner known as SC-200, by the fraternity members listed as the defendants.

As a result of the alleged incident, Close and Figueroa suffered severe skin burns and had to undergo multiple skin graft surgeries in Houston. Court records state the two men “are both permanently disfigured.” Close and Figueroa say the incident violated the Texas anti-hazing statue.

Close and Figueroa have requested a jury trial.