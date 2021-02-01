Texas A&M students persevere in push for Gaines statue

A decadeslong effort to place a Matthew Gaines statue on Texas A&M’s flagship campus is nearly over as student leaders prepare for the monument’s unveiling this year.
A statue of the former slave and Washington County’s first black state senator is set to be erected on a patch of grass close to the south side of the Student Services Building, near Rudder Plaza.
Gaines was instrumental in passing Senate Bill 276, which created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas under the Land Grant College Act of 1862, also known as the Morrill Act.
A&M senior Erica Pauls, president of the Matthew Gaines Society, said the statue artist — who was selected in November from a group of about 70 applicants — will be revealed in the coming months. She said the statue design will be teased leading up to the unveiling, which was originally planned for this semester but due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be later in the year.
To Pauls, the late senator embodied the university’s core values of selfless service, integrity, excellence and leadership, so she hopes that students passing the statue will feel motivated by him.
“Hopefully, it will inspire students to persevere in their own lives,” she said. “And that ties into our mission statement, which is to highlight the contributions made by Senator Matthew Gaines, but to also prove that any Aggie — no matter what race, ethnicity, background or gender — can make an impact at Texas A&M. That’s something we hope the Matthew Gaines statue will inspire all students to do.”
Until this past summer, the Matthew Gaines Society was called the Matthew Gaines Initiative and focused solely on getting the statue to campus, which included major fundraising efforts. Pauls said that when the group reached its $350,000 fundraising goal in June, group leaders decided to change the name to represent that the organization is expanding its mission. She said the society will work toward upholding the legacy of Gaines by supporting issues he cared about such as racial equity, equality and education.
Excess money that was collected will go toward philanthropic efforts such as scholarships. Pauls said people can continue donating to the society for such causes.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp donated $100,000 to the project in June, which Pauls said was helpful in reaching the goal. Sharp’s action was announced soon after then-university president Michael K. Young released a 10-part action plan to improve race relations on campus, including honoring Matthew Gaines with a statue.
Pauls said there was also an outpouring of donations that she attributes to last year’s revival of the Black Lives Matter movement and discussions surrounding deaths of unarmed Black people.
“That was just a time when people were awakened by some of the tensions within race relations and a lot of the things that we have going on in our country in regards to race relations,” she said.
There have been multiple pushes to get a statue of Gaines on campus, including efforts in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, Pauls said. The cause was reignited in 2017 when the Division of Student Affairs started looking into the issue, Pauls said. She explained that the division recruited her to work on the project, and she helped create legislation in support of the statue, which the student senate approved that year.
According to a 2015 article in The Battalion, discussions for this newest push started when retired jurist Willie E.B. Blackmon, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1973, proposed statue plans to Young.
Pauls stressed that she is just a piece of the long history leading up to the statue’s completion.
“This isn’t necessarily the start,” she said. “I’m just crossing the finish line. So many people before me have worked on this project and have dedicated so much to this project. Being able to see it to fruition is so amazing.”
The Matthew Gaines Society has made strides in other areas recently as well. Pauls said the group is currently focusing on recruitment. Through collaboration with A&M Transportation Services Department and the student senate, bus route 36 is now the “Matthew Gaines” route. Additionally, the student senate voted this month for a question to be added to the February student election ballot so that society leaders can see how many students are aware of Gaines and his contributions to A&M.
Pauls said results from a survey released the semester before the Matthew Gaines Initiative was formed showed that 16% of respondents were aware of him. She said she’s hoping the society’s efforts have increased awareness about him.
While Pauls will graduate in May, she said she wants to return to campus to see the statue when it is complete.
“Oftentimes, when you think about history, changemakers and people who really make an impact in our society and history, it’s not people that look like me,” Pauls said. “To see that there is going to be someone that looks like me and represents, showing that that person can make an impact on our campus — hopefully, that will inspire others to have the same perseverance as a Senator Matthew Gaines did.”
To learn more, visit tx.ag/matthewgaines.