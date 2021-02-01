Texas A&M students persevere in push for Gaines statue

There have been multiple pushes to get a statue of Gaines on campus, including efforts in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, Pauls said. The cause was reignited in 2017 when the Division of Student Affairs started looking into the issue, Pauls said. She explained that the division recruited her to work on the project, and she helped create legislation in support of the statue, which the student senate approved that year.

According to a 2015 article in The Battalion, discussions for this newest push started when retired jurist Willie E.B. Blackmon, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1973, proposed statue plans to Young.

Pauls stressed that she is just a piece of the long history leading up to the statue’s completion.

“This isn’t necessarily the start,” she said. “I’m just crossing the finish line. So many people before me have worked on this project and have dedicated so much to this project. Being able to see it to fruition is so amazing.”