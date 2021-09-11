Texas A&M student dies after contracting COVID-19

A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, 20, died Wednesday, according to the obituary. She was a sophomore biomedical engineering major.
Ahuero was raised in Glen Rose and was valedictorian of her high school class, the obituary says.
A funeral is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home, with burial at Sunset Cemetery in Mountain Home, according to the obituary.
Texas A&M University officials issued a statement Saturday morning that said the Aggie family was mourning Ahuero's death.
"Her desire to become a psychiatric nurse was a true calling to serve those in greatest need," the statement said.
A Texas A&M University website said there were 1,528 active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The number of active cases on campus was a 176% increase from the number of cases reported two weeks prior.