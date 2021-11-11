Texas A&M senior injured at Astroworld music festival dies

HOUSTON — Bharti Shahani was a daughter of Houston, a dutiful, first-generation Indian American — an A and B student in computer engineering at Texas A&M University.
So it was unusual when the 22-year-old senior who loved badminton, Dunkin Donuts coffee and her husky Blue, asked her parents to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert.
“We don’t go to concerts. We don’t know what this concert is all about,” her mother, Karishma Shahani, said Thursday as she stood with relatives in their attorney’s office.
Wednesday evening, Shahani became the ninth person to die from injuries sustained at the concert. In the chaos that ensued at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, she was separated from her older cousin and younger sister. She lingered in critical condition in Houston Methodist Hospital. On Thursday, her family announced her passing.
“My baby didn’t come back,” her mother said.
Karishma Shahani said she consented to her daughter attending the concert because she was “always giving” and “this is the first thing she asked me for herself.”
Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M and had been set to graduate next spring.
Texas A&M officials released a statement Thursday that said, "The Aggie family is deeply saddened to learn of Bharti’s death. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. We encourage our campus community to be kind and patient with themselves and others as everyone experiences grief in different ways. We also encourage anyone struggling to lean on their peers and professionals who are here to listen and help."
Houston police opened homicide and narcotics investigations following the deadly concert by the hometown rapper, but have yet to charge anyone. Autopsies for those who died — who ranged in age from 14 to 27 — were still pending Thursday, and more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against Astroworld organizers. Calls have increased for an independent investigation because of Scott’s ties to city leaders.
Cause and manner of death for the victims has not been made clear. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, has said it could be weeks before that information is available.
Namrata Shahani, 20, a student at the University of Houston, recalled how excited her older sister had been as she prepared for Astroworld, planning and trying on outfits for her.
"For the first time in her life she just wanted to have fun, and that was taken from her,” her sister said.
The last time she saw her, she was holding her hand in the crowd. “The last thing she said to me was ‘Are you OK?’” Namrata said.
Then the crowd surged, and Bharti vanished.
Cousin Mohit Bellani found her hours later in the emergency room of nearby Methodist Hospital.
“I was assuming she’d just be dehydrated,” said Bellani, 25.
Doctors told him she’d already suffered two heart attacks and was on a ventilator.
“I walked into the room and saw her with tubes down her throat,” he said. “Bharti was the glue of the family. She was the super glue of the family.”
Shahani’s parents stayed in intensive care with her for the past six days, “so whatever time is left, we can spend with her,” father Sunny Shahani said. They didn’t sleep. Their daughter remained unresponsive. At home, her dog Blue roamed the house, they said, searching for her.
At 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, doctors pronounced Bharti Shahani dead. Within 48 hours, she would be removed from the ventilator, her parents said, her organs donated, as was her wish.
Shahani’s family said they have not been in touch with Travis Scott, whose attorneys issued a statement Thursday urging victims’ families to contact them. The Shahanis said they had not been in contact with other victims’ families either, including relatives of 9-year-old Ezra Blount of North Texas, who was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after being trampled at the concert, relatives said.
“Ezra I’m going to fight for you no matter what I love you so much and can’t no one tell me any different #keephopealive,” father Treston Blount posted on Facebook late Thursday.
The Shahanis and their attorney said they want to hold those who organized the concert accountable, and to do what they can to prevent future disasters.
“They suffocated us. They did this to Bharti. They did this to the 9-year-old boy now in the ICU fighting for his life,” Bellani said. “There are so many families grieving right now.”
Thursday was the last day attorneys who have filed more than 50 lawsuits to date were allowed access to the concert site at NRG Park, at the stage where Scott performed and surrounding crowd barricades have remained standing.
John Duff, whose clients include the family of the 9-year-old boy who remains hospitalized, said concertgoers in a section to the right of the stage would have had to go through thousands of people to access the main medical tent. He said the festival grounds are still littered with piles of bloody clothes, shoes, cellphone cases and bags.
“There was probably 1,000 pairs of shoes out there. It seems like a lot (of) people left barefoot or without clothes," he said. “You kind of felt a heavy presence out there.”
Scott was only minutes into his set when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge.
Recordings of police radio traffic, obtained by the Houston Chronicle, reveal how quickly law enforcement became aware of the rising danger in the throng of concertgoers shortly after the star rapper began performing at the sold-out music festival, which drew about 50,000 people.
Scott took the stage in his hometown of Houston shortly after 9 p.m.
"Looks like folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing-type injuries,” one official said over the police radio around 9:21 p.m., according to the audio obtained by the newspaper. “Seems like the crowd is compressing on itself.”
Scott kept performing his set, which lasted about an hour. The newspaper reported that officers spotted people leaving the crowd but that their voices remained calm through the first half hour.
Information from the Associated Press and The Eagle contributed to this report.