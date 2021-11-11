Texas A&M senior injured at Astroworld music festival dies

The Shahanis and their attorney said they want to hold those who organized the concert accountable, and to do what they can to prevent future disasters.

“They suffocated us. They did this to Bharti. They did this to the 9-year-old boy now in the ICU fighting for his life,” Bellani said. “There are so many families grieving right now.”

Thursday was the last day attorneys who have filed more than 50 lawsuits to date were allowed access to the concert site at NRG Park, at the stage where Scott performed and surrounding crowd barricades have remained standing.

John Duff, whose clients include the family of the 9-year-old boy who remains hospitalized, said concertgoers in a section to the right of the stage would have had to go through thousands of people to access the main medical tent. He said the festival grounds are still littered with piles of bloody clothes, shoes, cellphone cases and bags.

“There was probably 1,000 pairs of shoes out there. It seems like a lot (of) people left barefoot or without clothes," he said. “You kind of felt a heavy presence out there.”

Scott was only minutes into his set when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge.