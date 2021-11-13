Texas A&M seeks dogs for study on heart drug

Veterinarians at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences are looking for dogs with a heart condition to participate in a study investigating the use of the drug rapamycin.

The dogs needed for the study must have preclinical dilated cardiomyopathy, the second most-common acquired cardiac disease in dogs, which allows them to appear healthy in preclinical stages but causes a progressive enlarging and weakening of dogs’ hearts. Rapamycin is a drug that affects both the immune system and metabolism and has been shown to improve heart function and reverse age-related changes in rodents with heart disease.

“The primary objective of our study is to determine if rapamycin is safe for use in dogs with preclinical DCM, as well as to evaluate the effects of this medication on heart size and function in these dogs,” Elizabeth Malcolm, a cardiology resident, said in a release.

The vet school’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital is looking for 12 dogs, including no more than six Doberman pinschers, which is the breed most commonly affected by DCM. Dogs must be older than 3, be on a stable dose of pimobendan for at least 60 days prior to the screening examination, have no evidence of congestive heart failure, and not be receiving diuretic medication, according to a release.