Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester.

A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide.

“We are proud that students from across Texas, the United States and around the world want to pursue their college education at Texas A&M,” said Alan Sams, A&M’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a press release. “It is evidence of our reputation for academic excellence. It also speaks to the passion and expertise of our faculty and staff who invest in the learning that our students enjoy, both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Enrollment figures are for the official 20th class day numbers that are reported to the Texas Legislature and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. These numbers represent students enrolled at A&M’s main campus in College Station and branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar.

A&M reported 67,165 students at its main campus in College Station, an increase of 1,108 from fall 2021. This figure includes 54,502 undergraduate students.

The Blinn College District’s Board of Trustees announced last week that Blinn’s unofficial fall 2022 enrollment was 17,255 students, a 2.52% increase from fall 2021.

The preliminary enrollment figures include 6,614 students at Blinn’s Bryan campus, a 7.68% increase; and 3,047 RELLIS students, a 10.76% increase.

Blinn’s total enrollment accounts for students at its Bryan, Brenham, Schulenburg and Sealy campuses as well as high school dual-credit students, online students and students at the RELLIS campus.