Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets has added a new battalion/group leadership level to its cadet unit structure, which has been implemented for the 2023-24 academic year and will fall in between the Corps Commander’s staff and major unit commanders.

Beginning in the fall, the Corps’ structure will consist of four major units – artillery, brigade, combined band and wing – that report to the Corps commander and Corps staff, according to Lt. Col. John Fleming, the Corps’ assistant Commandant for operations and training. The four major units will have two or three battalions or groups report to a major unit commander and staff. Each battalion or group will have three to five company size units or outfits report to them.

This new format will more align with where the military is and has been for a number of years as the Corps continues its March to 3,000 this decade, said Commandant and Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis. Fleming added it is similar to the Corps’ structure that existed from 1978 to 2004.

The former model had been in place since 2004. In the early 2000s, former Commandant Gen. John Van Alstyne went away from a traditional military structure because of smaller senior class sizes. Around that time, major units were expanded from four to eight. Michaelis said he would’ve made a similar decision to Van Alstyne’s. Twenty years later, though, the Corps is up to 10 major units and the additional direct reports have had an effect on efficiency, Michaelis said.

“It’s the balance between overwhelming because you’ve created the conditions for overwhelming and being overwhelmed because of the issues,” Michaelis said. “so let’s mirror what is structurally sound, tested over a long time, many different conflicts, to see what’s the optimal span of control, set conditions for that, which allows for growth.”

Span of control is among chief reasons for the reorganization, which Michaelis explained means the optimal number of subordinates. In the previous model, the Corps’ span of control ratio between the Corps Commander and major unit commanders was 1:10. In the new model, it’s down to 1:4.

“As more cadets join the Corps, companies and then battalions/groups can be added without affecting the Major Unit and Corps Staff level structure,” Fleming said in an email response.

Outgoing Corps Commander Grayson Winchester was open in his conversations with first-year Commandant Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis from his first day on the job last October.

During Winchester’s early discussions with Michaelis about where the Corps was as an organization from a student-leader perspective, he noted he was open about the challenges he faced. One of them was the number of direct reports he had. Between the 10 major unit leaders and his Corps Commander staff, Winchester had almost 13 people who he was their direct report, which sent up antennas for himself and Michaelis.

“Moving into next year, reducing the amount of commanders that the Corps Commander has to build trust-based, authentic relationships with will in turn help the rest of the Corps because you have more people that are aligned and you have less likely of a chance of people operating outside of where the Corps Commander and the Commandant’s intent is,” Winchester said.

Discussions about the change began in October. In January, Michaelis moved forward with the change after consultation with current and former Commandant staff members. In March, command team members for the Corps, major unit, battalion/group, and company units were selected. The new units marched together at second pass of final review on April 29.

Student input was included throughout the entire process, too. Winchester said he was never nervous about approaching Michaelis about the organizational change. He also noted his cadet staff members, especially chief of staff Chase Johnson, played critical roles in keeping things on schedule for the change to be implemented.

“It’s awesome to have someone like him who is always willing to listen to ideas that people have and point you in the best direction that you can possibly go,” Winchester said of Michaelis. “He gave us a lot of ownership on what it was going to look like to make this transition. And it was a partnership between his staff and the students to make this transition possible, but he gave us a lot of ownership in the process about what changes needed to be made to have this be a successful transition.”

Michaelis said he welcomed student input and added he wanted them to wrestle with making tough decisions such as this.

“This is a good struggle to have because it sets the tone in many ways for the next 20-30 years, potentially,” Michaelis said. “I don’t need to be hasty in a decision. And, oh, by the way, it’s their Corps.”

With a restructure in place, the Corps continues its March to 3,000. Corps membership at the beginning of the Spring 2023 semester was 2,045.

“Some people, they won’t see it,” Winchester said of the change, “but in a lot of ways, they’ll experience it.”

Eagle photographer Meredith Seaver contributed reporting to this story.