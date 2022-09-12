Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university.

The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation, student selectivity, faculty resources, social mobility and debt.

“I’m proud to see continued national recognition of Texas A&M’s founding disciplines of agriculture and engineering, in addition to growth in other areas of great importance to our nation such as business and cybersecurity,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release. “Our outstanding students, faculty and staff, participating in innovative programs across the university, are making positive impacts here and around the world.”

A&M’s Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is the nation’s fourth-ranked undergraduate agricultural engineering program. The department retained the top-ranked spot in programs of its kind in Texas.

“There is a deep sense of pride that comes with knowing your institution and its programs are among the best,” said Jeff Savell, vice chancellor and dean of A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, in a release. “We look forward to growing our undergraduate student numbers and continue to prove what many already know, that Texas A&M provides world-class education in agriculture and life sciences.”

A&M’s College of Engineering rose two spots nationally to No. 13. It is the seventh-best public institution in the country for engineering and second in Texas, according to the rankings. Nine of A&M’s engineering programs are ranked in the top 20 nationwide, including petroleum (No. 2), civil (No. 9), aerospace (No. 10), mechanical (No. 12), electrical (No. 14), computer (No. 17), chemical (No. 19), and materials (No. 19). A&M’s biomedical engineering program rose six spots to No. 27.

“Our goal always has been, and always will be, to provide our students with the best engineering education experience possible. Seeing that work recognized on a national level is rewarding,” said John E. Hurtado, interim vice chancellor and dean of A&M’s College of Engineering, in a release. “We are constantly reassessing our college’s offerings to make sure we are providing the best engineering education we can.”

A&M’s education abroad program entered the nation’s top 20 at No. 19 for the first time, up 12 spots from last year. The program is No. 1 in Texas. A&M’s cybersecurity program jumped eight spots to No. 20 nationally, including 12th among public schools and first in Texas.

A&M’s Mays Business School is the 23rd-ranked business school in the country and is 13th among public schools and second in Texas. Three programs within Mays Business School are in the top 20 nationally, including management (No. 8), marketing (No. 13) and accounting (No. 15).

“We’re proud of the great work by Mays students and faculty that results in outcomes like these rankings for our school and for our programs in accounting, management and marketing,” said Ricky Griffin, interim dean of Mays Business School, in a release. “Mays Business School’s mission includes developing transformational leaders and our vision is to advance the world’s prosperity. Together, students, faculty and staff are always working toward our goal of becoming a truly preeminent public business school. This is a clear marker of progress and we’ll continue working toward that goal.”

For more information on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges/texas-am-university-college-station-10366/overall-rankings.