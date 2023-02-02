A group of researchers at Texas A&M University have received a grant worth $2.3 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further exploration of an immunotherapy that could be a breakthrough colon cancer treatment and possibly treat other forms of cancer.

This four-year project will be used to best determine how to apply a new class of drugs developed by Stephen Safe, a distinguished professor in A&M’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Department of Veterinary Physiology & Pharmacology. The effects of the new compounds also will be examined on human and murine cancer cells.

The research team also includes VMBS researchers Gus Wright and James Cai; Robert Chapkin, a researcher in A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Maen Abdelrahim, an oncologist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Two receptors — NR4A1 and NR4A2 —are targeted by Safe’s compounds that usually help humans and animals lower stress levels, but suffer overexpression in colon cancer and other solid tumors.

“In the case of solid tumors, these two receptors are bad; they regulate the growth of a cell, how it metastasizes, how it invades, and how it survives,” Safe said in a release. “When we screened these receptors, we found out that our compounds that we’ve been working on over the years bind with high affinity (binding strongly). Binding can sometimes be bad, making the tumor worse, or binding can be good, by being an antagonist. In this case, the compounds are antagonists — they just wipe out the tumor.”

Immunotherapy separates T-cells from a tumor, which allows the immune system to terminate the tumor. Preliminary data indicated the team’s compounds act as an immunotherapy and revitalize the immune system. This grant will be used by the team to examine how these compounds work in other areas, which could lead to clinical trials.

“A lot of drugs that oncologists use now just target the specific genes/pathways in tumor cell — the drug kills it and the tumor usually regresses,” Safe said in a release. “Those drugs are effective and inhibit some tumor growth, but they’re only targeting the tumor; they’re not targeting immune cells. I’m not sure how many drugs currently being used target both the tumor and the immune cells, but ours do, and this accounts for their potency in preclinical animal models.”