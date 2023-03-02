Three Texas A&M University students spent three days last month collecting air samples after a freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused toxic pollutants to be released.

Since then, members of A&M’s Superfund Research Center and colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh have worked together to analyze data from the Environmental Protection Agency and put those figures into context for public consumption.

In a series of tweets posted Feb. 24, officials from the A&M Superfund Research Center said concentrations in East Palestine for nine out of around 50 chemicals the EPA reported are "higher than normal.” A&M Superfund Research Center officials noted if these levels continue, especially for acrolein, they may be of health concern.

“The tweets you have seen have been to put context onto the numbers the EPA has been releasing and try to provide a better explanation of where hazards may or may not be present,” Ivan Rusyn, professor and director of the toxicology training program at A&M’s Superfund Research Center, said Thursday.

A&M’s Superfund Research Center is focused on disaster research response and has been funded by the National Institute of Health for six years, Rusyn said. The center has provided response efforts to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in 2019 and the ITC fire in Houston in 2019.

Since East Palestine is on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, Rusyn said the Superfund Research Center’s partnership with Carnegie Mellon and its proximity to the incident provided an opportunity to send its mobile sampling unit to do granular-type and both spatial and temporal data collection. This led the three A&M students in the toxicology program in the school of public health — graduate students Mariana Saitas and Ruby Hernandez and senior Lyssa Lossa — to travel to the East Palestine area from Feb. 19-21.

Rusyn explained how the situation in East Palestine is along the lines of what the center has responded to before, but noted a couple of differences. One difference was in the center’s first five years, the team primarily focused on sampling water, soil and sediments and was not prepared to deal with air quality concerns. But air quality has become a concern in this train derailment since dioxins may have spread when some of the chemicals in the damaged railcars were deliberately burned for safety reasons.

Conflicting reports of safety among state and federal officials and residents created fear, misunderstanding and mistrust, Rusyn said. He noted the Superfund Research Center team has tried to contextualize the EPA’s data to connect the dots from the Feb. 3 accident. Rusyn added the Superfund Research Center hasn’t contradicted the EPA’s data, but rather stated there could be health consequences for people in that area if exposures persist for long periods of time.

On Thursday, the EPA ordered rail operator Norfolk Southern to begin testing for dioxins, especially from vinyl chloride. Dioxins refer to a group of toxic chemical compounds that can persist in the environment for long periods, according to the World Health Organization. The top concern from authorities and residents — many of whom have reported feeling ill and having had pets die within hours of the controlled burn — is whether dioxins from vinyl chloride were created.

Once released, dioxins can stick around in soil for decades, scientists told the Associated Press. They can contaminate plants, including crops. In East Palestine, it's possible that soot particles from the plume carried dioxins onto nearby farms. Eventually, according to experts interviewed by the AP, those dioxins could make their way up the food chain to human consumers.

Weihsueh Chiu is the A&M Superfund Research Center’s deputy director and spent 14 years at the EPA working on health assessments of chemicals before coming to A&M in 2015. Chiu said if their air measurements continued at current levels, officials should continue to monitor them and clean up, not just leave once the immediate danger is gone.

“Our response is really that in terms of short-term effects, these aren’t levels that have an immediate danger,” Chiu said. “But as we transition to a long-term clean-up type of situation, then whether this is safe for people living there for the rest of their lives, that’s sort of the next question. And that’s the type of context we’re trying to provide.”

Chiu and Rusyn said there are several questions they’d like to answer with collected data, such as what are the geographic distributions of concentrations, whether or not there are hotspots they should be concerned about, and if there have been other chemicals formed they should be monitoring.

Another question Rusyn raised is the timeframe to determine whether or not there is a role for the A&M Superfund Research Center to play continuously into the future. He noted the team went back three and six months after its involvement with hurricanes Harvey and Florence and the ITC fire to collect additional information in order to provide more context of what it observed. Follow-up data could provide answers about potential intermediate to long-term effects raised by local residents and authorities.

“As we’ve learned from past disasters, once you go and collect data immediately after the disaster, you typically do not have much information of how do you benchmark it,” Rusyn said. “Is this high? Is this low? Is this usual? Was it like this before it? All of these questions can only be answered by continual monitoring into the future.”