Texas A&M reports COVID-19 cluster at sorority

A new COVID-19 cluster at Texas A&M University was reported by officials Friday.

The university reported a cluster at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. The cluster was reported through the Clery Act.

According to the university’s Clery Act website, those impacted will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.

To date, there have been seven clusters within the university. A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4. Clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services were reported Nov. 9.

In the period between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, Texas A&M reported 169 new COVID-19 cases. It was not immediately clear how many tests had been administered.

From Aug. 2 through Nov. 7, there have been 2,459 positive COVID-19 cases, with 32,406 tests administered.