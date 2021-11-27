Texas A&M renames finance department after receiving $10 million gift

Texas A&M’s Department of Finance has been renamed the Adam C. Sinn ’00 Department of Finance after Sinn contributed $20 million to the department.
Sinn gave a $10 million gift and pledged an additional $10 million gift to be funded over the next five years that will offer financial support to undergraduate and graduate students. Sinn, A&M Class of 2000, graduated from the department in 2001 and is a commodities trader and owner of Aspire Commodities.
“I applaud Mr. Sinn’s willingness to invest in our university,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release. “Contributions such as these not only help elevate the department but provide a brighter future to our students for generations to come. We appreciate his support of our mission.”
Sinn’s gift includes $7.5 million for undergraduate and graduate scholarships to assist finance students whose financial situations might prevent them from attending college. The gift also will support students from Sinn’s hometown of Hoopeston, Illinois, nearby Cissna Park, Illinois, and Dorado, Puerto Rico, where Sinn maintains a residence.
“I want others to not have a financial burden so they can attend the best university on the planet,” Sinn said in a release. “Scholarships will help these students attend programs such as TRIP that prepare them for an advanced finance career. Ultimately, this will significantly improve the student’s financial trajectory.”
If there are not enough eligible finance students from those regions, a portion of Sinn’s gift will benefit Aggies enrolled in Mays’ Trading, Risk and Investments Program (TRIP). Sinn’s gift will cover part of participants’ graduate fees and a portion of their undergraduate tuition.
The remaining portion of Sinn’s gift will be used to improve the department’s ability to recruit top faculty and create and expand programs and activities. These include the Master of Science in Finance, career development offerings, educational travel opportunities, and etiquette dinners and innovative opportunities, such as Aggies on Wall Street and the Reveille Fund.
“On behalf of Mays Business School, I want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Mr. Sinn for his extremely generous support,” interim dean Duane Ireland said. “Through Mr. Sinn’s gift, we will have opportunities to continuously increase the value of our students’ educational experiences. The type of support we are receiving from Mr. Sinn reflects the unique relationship between Mays Business School and Texas A&M University with former students.”
A&M’s finance department is on the rise due to increasing campus interdisciplinary partnerships and growing prospective student interest. Over 1,000 Aggies are enrolled in finance programs for the 2021-22 academic year, a 30% increase over the past five years, according to a release.