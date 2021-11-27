Texas A&M renames finance department after receiving $10 million gift

Texas A&M’s Department of Finance has been renamed the Adam C. Sinn ’00 Department of Finance after Sinn contributed $20 million to the department.

Sinn gave a $10 million gift and pledged an additional $10 million gift to be funded over the next five years that will offer financial support to undergraduate and graduate students. Sinn, A&M Class of 2000, graduated from the department in 2001 and is a commodities trader and owner of Aspire Commodities.

“I applaud Mr. Sinn’s willingness to invest in our university,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release. “Contributions such as these not only help elevate the department but provide a brighter future to our students for generations to come. We appreciate his support of our mission.”

Sinn’s gift includes $7.5 million for undergraduate and graduate scholarships to assist finance students whose financial situations might prevent them from attending college. The gift also will support students from Sinn’s hometown of Hoopeston, Illinois, nearby Cissna Park, Illinois, and Dorado, Puerto Rico, where Sinn maintains a residence.