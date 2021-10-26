Texas A&M releases consultant report, offers recommendations

Academic recommendations included establishing a School of Performing Arts and a journalism department, and relocating A&M’s Department of Visualization from the College of Architecture to anchor a new School of Performing Arts.

The consulting firm recommended expanding the Bush School of Government and Public Service by merging it with the Department of Political Science. “A major investment in the Bush School is needed to elevate it to fulfill its potential to create many future leaders in public service and become a top-ranked national leader in the public policy arena,” the report states.

The report also recommends the construction of a new small animal hospital and a performing arts center.

The report said despite having an Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, A&M does not have a modern performing arts center to host indoor large-scale events for students and the community. The report said existing A&M land is available and should be used to create parks and other outdoor gathering spaces.

The report said “to remain a leader in small animal veterinary medicine and further the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ primary mission, TAMU should invest in transforming the existing small animal hospital.”