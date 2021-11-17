Texas A&M regents to consider adding $205 million in athletics renovations to budget

The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents will consider a $205 million plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campus during a Thursday meeting.

The proposal includes allocating $125 million toward redeveloping the Bright Football Complex and constructing a new indoor football practice facility, with $25 million to add 31 suites to the south end zone of Kyle Field. Another $55 million will go toward building a new indoor track facility adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Building a new indoor football practice facility and relocating the indoor track stadium would replace the McFerrin Athletic Center, which opened in 2007, and the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, which opened in 2009.

Plans also call for construction of a new academic support center for student athletes and relocating the Slocum Nutrition Center. The project proposal states that “the new Academic Center’s focus is the education, nutrition and overall health of the student athlete, and the current needs of these programs have outgrown their existing home in the Bright building.”

Renovations of the first and second floors of the Bright Complex are also listed and would modernize player meeting and locker room areas.