Texas A&M regents to consider adding $205 million in athletics renovations to budget

The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents will consider a $205 million plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campus during a Thursday meeting.
The proposal includes allocating $125 million toward redeveloping the Bright Football Complex and constructing a new indoor football practice facility, with $25 million to add 31 suites to the south end zone of Kyle Field. Another $55 million will go toward building a new indoor track facility adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Building a new indoor football practice facility and relocating the indoor track stadium would replace the McFerrin Athletic Center, which opened in 2007, and the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, which opened in 2009.
Plans also call for construction of a new academic support center for student athletes and relocating the Slocum Nutrition Center. The project proposal states that “the new Academic Center’s focus is the education, nutrition and overall health of the student athlete, and the current needs of these programs have outgrown their existing home in the Bright building.”
Renovations of the first and second floors of the Bright Complex are also listed and would modernize player meeting and locker room areas.
Relocating the new indoor track facility adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium, which opened in 2019, would consolidate A&M’s indoor and outdoor track programs into a single destination on the university’s west campus. The project justification states “this hub will solidify Texas A&M as the gold standard of track and field facilities and be a powerful tool in the recruitment of future national champions.”
A&M is starting a fundraising effort for this project and plans to enter into an agreement with the 12th Man Foundation to pay debt service. A&M System policy requires 50% of the gift funds in hand and an additional 25% in documented pledges before approval for construction on the project is received, according to the agenda.
A new contract for A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork and two assistant baseball coaches will also be considered at Thursday’s meeting.
A&M’s Board of Regents will also consider accepting Texas A&M-Commerce’s invitation to join the Southland Conference, which would move the school from Division II to Division I.