Texas A&M regents approve adding $205 million in athletics renovations to budget

The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding a $205 million project to its capital plan to renovate athletics facilities on the A&M campus during a Thursday meeting.

The plan was approved in an open session. Thursday’s approval is the first step in making the plan come to fruition with fundraising and designs still needed.

The plan will allocate $125 million toward redeveloping the Bright Football Complex and constructing a new indoor football practice facility, with $25 million to add 31 suites to the south end zone of Kyle Field. Another $55 million will go toward building a new indoor track facility adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Building a new indoor football practice facility and relocating the indoor track stadium would replace the McFerrin Athletic Center, which opened in 2007, and the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, which opened in 2009.

“We’re committed to building championship sports and our student-athletes, we want to support them as much as we possibly can,” A&M regent Elaine Mendoza said. “We’re excited about what this could mean for all athletics, so placing it on the capital plan was something by process we do to start the planning for construction, the design and so-on, so we’re really excited about kicking this off.”

